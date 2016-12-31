BOLTON: Boxer Amir Khan, who was in the eye of the storm as his wife Faryal and family traded barbs over the past couple of weeks, may have sided with his better half as the athlete is reportedly helping his wife open her first beauty salon in Bolton.

According to details, Amir Khan is currently busy in the construction of a luxury £5 million banquet hall in Bolton. Inside the complex would be located his wife's first beauty salon, as a prominent English newspaper reports.

"Amir is in the process of building a grand banqueting hall and wedding venue in Bolton. Faryal is going to be a big part of it. She is launching her own salon business inside the complex," a source told a renowned English newspaper.

The source disclosed that the 25-year-old is quite keen on expanding her work as a beauty queen and has already started her work of selling cosmetics online.

"She’s already started to sell cosmetics online but this is a dream come true for Faryal. "The ultimate aim is for her to give back to all the girls who have followed her journey so far," added the source.

The move by Amir will most probably not go down well with the boxer's family and Faryal's in-laws after their ugly public spat. Amir, who had remained largely neutral after cautioning both parties to stop feuding, has clearly ignored his family's accusations against Faryal and chosen to support her instead.

The dispute had become public after Faryal had angrily posted messages on Snapchat accusing her in-laws of bullying and abusing her for three years. Faryal claimed that she had been hit by Amir's sister and criticised for her dressing manner.

Her in-laws on the other hand denied the accusations. Faryal's father-in-law had claimed that a divorce between Amir and Faryal was 'written on the wall'.

0



0







Has Amir sided with Faryal in bitter family feud? was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175795-Has-Amir-sided-with-Faryal-in-bitter-family-feud/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Has Amir sided with Faryal in bitter family feud?" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175795-Has-Amir-sided-with-Faryal-in-bitter-family-feud.