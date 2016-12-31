Print Story
X
-
Foggy weather prevails in parts of PunjabBy Web DeskDecember 31, 2016Latest : National
LAHORE: The foggy weather continued to prevail in the plain areas of Punjab, prompting to closure of Motorway at many sections.
Motorway M-3 and M-4 has been closed for vehicular traffic after visibility reduced to zero due to heavy fog.
According to Motorway police, due to zero visibility M-3 is closed from Pindi Bhattiya to Faisalabad and M-4 from Faisalabad to Gojra.
The officials also said that vehicular traffic was badly affected at Patoki, Okara and other areas due to dense mist.