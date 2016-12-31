KARACHI: Traffic police have issued a plan for Karachi after Section 144 imposed in the port city on the eve of New Year.

Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan had issued a notification a week ago imposing section 144 in the metropolis on New Year night. Under section 144 sea view will be closed for revellers on the new year eve.

One-wheeling and riding motorcycles without silencers on New Year’s Eve is also banned to prevent accidents and public nuisance.



A ban on carrying of weapons and celebratory gunfire in the air has also been imposed in the city.



Traffic Plan

Traffic police have also issued traffic plan for the night.

Under this plan, road leading to Sea View from Akhtar colony will be closed for vehicular traffic.

Traffic from Akhtar colony and Korangi will be diverted to Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The road leading to US Consulate from the KPT Bridge will be closed at 9:00, the road from Boat Basin to Bilawal Chowrangi will also remain shut.

Heavy vehicles coming from Korangi Industrial Area will be diverted to National Highway.

Foolproof Security

IGP Sindh for foolproof security on new year s eve

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh has directed that foolproof security arrangements be made in the province on the new year eve.

The spokesman of the Sindh Police asked the people to shun aerial firing, fireworks and riding motorcycles without silencers or else stern action would be taken in accordance with the law.

He said that the IGP has directed that special security arrangements be made on the occasion at parks, thoroughfares, shopping centres and public places.

