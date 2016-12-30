KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement on Friday held a rally in a first show of political strength since it parted ways with its supremo Altaf Hussain.

Addressing the rally, senior leader and parliamentarian Farooq Satttar said the chief aim of the event was to give a shut up call to those who were making tall claims.

He said the people have given a seal of approval to the party’s decision of August 23, the day when the Pakistan chapter of the MQM decided to part ways with Altaf Hussain after his anti-Pakistan remarks led to a crackdown against the embattled party.

The MQM held the rally at the Karachi’s Nishtar Park where almost all the senior leaders of the party were present.

Farooq Sattar said people of Karachi stand by the MQM Pakistan and will support it in the future too.

The MQM leader demanded that a local government system be set up in Sindh, claiming that a deliberate attempt was made to show MQM supporters in minority.

“We want the rule of law in Pakistan. Wasim Akhtar was elected mayor of Karachi with hundreds of thousands votes,” he said, demanding that the Building Control Authority be placed under Wasim Akhtar.

Farooq Sattar claimed that the MQM Pakistan’s rally was the biggest gathering in the history of Karachi and there was no need to speculate about it.

