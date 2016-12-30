American actor Charlie Sheen hopes that the US president-elect Donald Trump will be the next celebrity death.

The 51 year old, who is diagnosed with HIV positive, posted a message on Twitter saying “Dear God, Trump Next Please!” after death of actress Debbie Reynolds.

Dear God;



Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!





— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

The actor also included an emoji of a middle finger in his tweet, drawing both criticism and support from his followers with one Twitter user saying “"That would balance things out quite nicely."

“Oh, and by the way, I was talking to God, not you,” Sheen said in another tweet after his previous statement made headlines in the US media.

— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

0



0







American actor Charlie Sheen hopes Trump will be next Celebrity death was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175593-American-actor-Charlie-Sheen-hopes-Trump-will-be-next-Celebrity-death/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "American actor Charlie Sheen hopes Trump will be next Celebrity death" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175593-American-actor-Charlie-Sheen-hopes-Trump-will-be-next-Celebrity-death.