Print Story
X
-
American actor Charlie Sheen hopes Trump will be next Celebrity deathBy Web DeskDecember 30, 2016Latest : Entertainment
American actor Charlie Sheen hopes that the US president-elect Donald Trump will be the next celebrity death.
The 51 year old, who is diagnosed with HIV positive, posted a message on Twitter saying “Dear God, Trump Next Please!” after death of actress Debbie Reynolds.
Dear God;— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
Trump next, please!
The actor also included an emoji of a middle finger in his tweet, drawing both criticism and support from his followers with one Twitter user saying “"That would balance things out quite nicely."
“Oh, and by the way, I was talking to God, not you,” Sheen said in another tweet after his previous statement made headlines in the US media.