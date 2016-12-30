RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Friday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling on the Line of Control (LoC), said military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor .

He said on twitter that the Indian troops opened fire at Chirikot Sector that continued from 4:40 pm to 5:40 pm.

In a brief statement, the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Pakistani forces effectively responded to Indian shelling.

Unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian troops on Line of Con in Chirikot Sec from 4:40 pm to 5:40 pm. Effectively responded by own troops. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) December 30, 2016

0



0







Indian forces open unprovoked shelling at LoC was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175589-Indian-forces-open-unprovoked-shelling-at-LoC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Indian forces open unprovoked shelling at LoC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175589-Indian-forces-open-unprovoked-shelling-at-LoC.