Print Story
X
-
Indian forces open unprovoked shelling at LoCBy Web DeskDecember 30, 2016Latest : National
RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Friday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling on the Line of Control (LoC), said military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor .
He said on twitter that the Indian troops opened fire at Chirikot Sector that continued from 4:40 pm to 5:40 pm.
In a brief statement, the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Pakistani forces effectively responded to Indian shelling.
Unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian troops on Line of Con in Chirikot Sec from 4:40 pm to 5:40 pm. Effectively responded by own troops.— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) December 30, 2016