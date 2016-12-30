MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said Friday he would not expel any Americans in response to Washington turfing out dozens of Russian diplomats over alleged election interference.

The Kremlin strongman´s shock decision came after Russia´s foreign ministry asked him to send home 35 US diplomats in a tit-for-tat retaliation for the expulsion of the same number of its staff by President Barack Obama on Thursday.

"We will not create problems for American diplomats. We will not expel anyone," Putin said in a statement, also inviting children of US diplomats to a holiday party at the Kremlin.

Putin´s move was a clear sign that Moscow is pinning its hopes on President-elect Donald Trump to help rebuild ties -- which have plunged to their lowest point since the Cold War -- when he takes office next month.

"We evaluate the new unfriendly steps by the outgoing US administration as a provocation aimed at further undermining Russian-American relations," Putin said.

He said Moscow would plan its next steps "based on the policies pursued by the administration of president Donald Trump", while warning that the Kremlin reserves the right to hit back.

Putin ended his message by wishing both Obama and Trump a Happy New Year.

It remains to be seen whether Trump would move to roll back the sanctions against Moscow, with many leading Republican lawmakers publicly warning him to stay tough on Putin.

Obama also linked the fresh sanctions to harassment of US diplomats in Moscow, which Washington described as "unprecedented" in the post-Cold War era.

