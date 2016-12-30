NEW DELHI: According to data provided by the Delhi Police for the year 2016, one woman was raped in the city every four hours while 21 cars were stolen on a daily basis.

Surprising as it may sound, crime (including molestation and murder) has gone down in the Indian capital if statistics are to be compared from the previous year. Cases of molestation (from 5,328 to 4,005) and robbery (from 7,141 to 4,538) have gone down the most.

2,029 rape cases were reported in the Indian capital as far as 2016 is concerned, which is less than figures from 2015 which put the total number of rapes at 2,069. In 2016, police only managed to solve 1,744 rape cases out of the total of 2,029.

The horrifying rape of Jyoti Singh, a 23-year-old medical student on 16th December, 2012 by six men inside a van shocked the world. The victim was raped by all six men, sexually abused with an iron pipe and then thrown outside the van, naked and bleeding. She succumbed to her wounds and died 13 days later.

Most recently, Delhi police took into custody four men for allegedly raping an American tourist.

