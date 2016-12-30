LAHORE: The National Selection Committee led by Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Friday announced the 15-member ODI squad.

Azhar Ali has been retained as Pakistan's ODI captain for the five-match series against Australia starting January 13 in Brisbane.

The team was finalised after consultations with the Head Coach and ODI captain.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan is making a return to the side while leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been left out.

“The ODI team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in Australia and the performances of players in the recent ODI series against West Indies and in the domestic cricket,” said Inzamam-ul-Haq, according to the PCB media release.

“The team is a fine blend of experience and youth, and the selectors have stuck to the same combination of players selected against West Indies series earlier and believe that team will do well in the tour.”

Pakistan ODI squad

Azhar Ali (Captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asad Shafiq, Umer Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmad (Vice Captain, WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan.

0



0







Azhar Ali retained as Pakistan captain for ODIs against Australia was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175574-Azhar-Ali-retained-Pakistan-captain-ODIs-against-Australia/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Azhar Ali retained as Pakistan captain for ODIs against Australia" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175574-Azhar-Ali-retained-Pakistan-captain-ODIs-against-Australia.