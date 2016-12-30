MELBOURNE: Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq said that he would make a decision about retiring from cricket within the next two-three days, immediately after a crushing defeat from Australia by an innings and 18 runs at Melbourne, on Friday.

Misbah made the comments during the post-match conference, after Pakistan lost the second Test match to Australia to lose the series 2-0.

"The time has come for me to make a decision about the future," he said. "If I am not performing then I have no right to remain in the team," he added.

Pakistan play against Australia in the third and final Test match of the series on January 3 at Sydney. This could be the last Test match for the Pakistani skipper.

Australia destroyed a flailing Pakistani batting line-up to win the Test series 2-0 against the tourists, on Friday during the final day in Melbourne of the second Test match, on Friday.

Mitchell Starc tore through the tail and Pakistan crumbled for 163 as Australia won the second test in Melbourne by an innings and 18 runs after tea on day five to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Australia captain Steve Smith smashed an unbeaten 165 and gave his bowlers 68 overs to bowl out Pakistan after declaring his side's first innings at 624 for eight before lunch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

0



0







Will make decision regarding retirement in 2-3 days: Misbah was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175571-Will-make-decision-regarding-retirement-in-2-3-days-Misbah/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Will make decision regarding retirement in 2-3 days: Misbah" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175571-Will-make-decision-regarding-retirement-in-2-3-days-Misbah.