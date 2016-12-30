MULTAN: Senior politician and ex-PTI leader Javed Hashmi said that during the dharna movement in 2014, Imran Khan had made a deal with the then Chief Justice to come into power.

These fresh allegations were leveled by Hashmi during an interview, in which he claimed that PTI chairman had made a deal with the then Chief Justice according to which a judicial martial law would be imposed in the country and elections would be held, after which PTI would be declared the victor.

Hashmi disclosed the details of the alleged deal, claiming that the martial law would have been imposed for 90 days during which elections would have been held. Hashmi further claimed that the elections would be engineered in order to enable PTI to emerge as the victor.

Javed Hashmi said that this information had been disclosed to him by Imran Khan himself, who had told him all about the alleged deal in a one-on-one meeting.

PTI chief Imran Khan and Javed Hashmi, once close friends and party members, parted ways after the latter left the party's protest movement in 2014 to topple the Nawaz-led government. Hashmi held a press conference and leveled allegations against Khan.

0



0







Imran made a deal with former Chief Justice: Javed Hashmi was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175566-Imran-made-a-deal-with-former-Chief-Justice-Javed-Hashmi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imran made a deal with former Chief Justice: Javed Hashmi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175566-Imran-made-a-deal-with-former-Chief-Justice-Javed-Hashmi.