DUBAI: World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down the chance to leave Real Madrid for an unnamed Chinese club for a transfer fee of 300 million euros ($315.24 million), his agent said on Thursday.

Speaking to Sky Italia at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Jorge Mendes said the deal would have been worth 100 million euros a year to the Portugal striker.

"From China they've offered 300 million euros to Real Madrid and more than 100 million per year to the player," Mendes was quoted as saying.

"But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.

"The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo."

News of the offer made to European champions Real came on the same day Argentine striker Carlos Tevez joined the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors.

No financial details were disclosed but media reports said Shenhua had paid 84 million euros for former Manchester City and Manchester United forward Tevez.

Last week Brazil midfielder Oscar joined local rivals Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for a fee that media reports put at 60 million euros.

0



0







Ronaldo rejects 300 million euro move to China - agent was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175564-Ronaldo-rejects-300-million-euro-move-to-China-agent/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ronaldo rejects 300 million euro move to China - agent" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175564-Ronaldo-rejects-300-million-euro-move-to-China-agent.