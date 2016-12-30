Print Story
5 killed as passenger coach collides with van in HaripurBy Web DeskDecember 30, 2016Latest : National
HARIPUR: Five people were killed and two others were injured as a passenger coach collided with a van, on Friday morning.
According to police, the accident took place in Haripur near Baldher, when a passenger coach and a van collided. Five people were killed as a result of the collision, which also included a child. Two people were injured.
Police disclosed that the injured were being shifted to the Haripur DHQ hospital.