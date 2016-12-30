HARIPUR: Five people were killed and two others were injured as a passenger coach collided with a van, on Friday morning.

According to police, the accident took place in Haripur near Baldher, when a passenger coach and a van collided. Five people were killed as a result of the collision, which also included a child. Two people were injured.

Police disclosed that the injured were being shifted to the Haripur DHQ hospital.

0



0







5 killed as passenger coach collides with van in Haripur was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175563-5-killed-as-passenger-coach-collides-with-van-in-Haripur/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "5 killed as passenger coach collides with van in Haripur" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175563-5-killed-as-passenger-coach-collides-with-van-in-Haripur.