LAHORE: Air and road traffic was suspended after dense fog blanketed Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Friday.

According to reports, road traffic was suspended on Motorway from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Pindi Bhattiya section, and from Pindi Bhattiya to Faisalabad and Gojra after visibility dropped to zero.

Flight operation was also suspended at Allama Iqbal International Airport following dense mist in the airport locality and its adjoining areas.

Also, several areas of the city plunged into darkness after their electric feeders tripped, adding the miseries of the residents.

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a travel advisory service to inform motorists and general public about fog and diversions on different roads.

The motorway authority has advised people to avoid unnecessary travelling due to zero visibility.

Officials advised that the motorists and commuters should plan their journey in day light instead of night hours.

Fog lights should be used besides reducing speeds and maintain safe distance in unfavourable weather conditions.

0



0







Dense fog grips Lahore, disrupts air, road traffic was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175559-Dense-fog-grips-Lahore-disrupts-air-road-traffic/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dense fog grips Lahore, disrupts air, road traffic" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175559-Dense-fog-grips-Lahore-disrupts-air-road-traffic.