Saddam still haunts US, 10 years after his death

WASHINGTON: Ten years after Saddam Hussein´s execution, the ghost of the Iraqi strongman still haunts America, serving as a potent reminder of its broken ambitions to bring stability and democracy to the Middle East.

When Saddam was hung in Baghdad on December 30, 2007, then president George W. Bush already knew that the invasion of Iraq, which had already left 3,000 US forces dead, had not yielded the progress Washington sought.

"Many difficult choices and further sacrifices lie ahead. Yet the safety and security of the American people require that we not relent in ensuring that Iraq´s young democracy continues to progress," Bush said at the time.

The democratic Iraq that Bush had envisioned turned out to be little more than a pipe dream, with the Americans failing to stop the deadly spiral of sectarian violence in the country.

The Sunni minority that once ruled Iraq grew increasingly resentful toward a predominantly Shiite government -- a resentment that helped fuel the rise of the ultra-radical Islamic State group (Daesh) that counts former Saddam military officials in its ranks.

More than 5,000 US soldiers are still on the ground providing critical support to an Iraqi army still unable to alone man a war against the violent extremist fighters.

The American public, which once gave strong support to the 2003 US-led invasion, is still recovering from the trauma of war.

The failures in Iraq heavily influenced US President Barack Obama´s decision not to intervene militarily against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country´s bloody civil war that will soon stretch into its sixth year.

Meanwhile, Obama´s successor Donald Trump built his presidential campaign in part on pledges that the United States would never again engage in "regime change" or "nation building."

Trump also said repeatedly that unlike his opponent Democrat Hillary Clinton, he was against the war in Iraq -- despite telling radio personality Howard Stern in a 2002 interview that he would support an invasion.

´Clueless´

More than a decade later, some American policy-makers are still trying to understand the reasons for the failure. John Nixon, the first CIA analyst to interrogate Saddam after his capture in December 2003, says in a new book that US intelligence and White House officials had mistaken views of the Iraqi leader.

Far from being an all-powerful dictator, Saddam during his last years in power "seemed clueless about what had been happening inside Iraq," Nixon wrote in a recent newspaper column ahead of the Thursday release of "Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein."

"He was inattentive to what his government was doing, had no real plan for the defense of Iraq and could not comprehend the immensity of the approaching storm," Nixon said.

"Saddam was busy writing novels in 2003. He was no longer running the government."

0



0







Saddam still haunts US, 10 years after his death was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175354-Saddam-still-haunts-US-10-years-after-his-death/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Saddam still haunts US, 10 years after his death" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175354-Saddam-still-haunts-US-10-years-after-his-death.