ISLAMABAD: Air Marshall Arshad Malik, chairman of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra, on Thursday told National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence that Qatar and Nigeria have signed agreements to buy Pakistan’s Super Mushshak aircraft.

Members of the committee visited the PAC and the Pakistan Air Force Headquarters where they received comprehensive briefing, according to a statement.

The PAC chairman gave a detailed briefing to the committee over PAC activities achievements and future challenges confronted by the organization.

He informed that PAC had signed agreements with Nigeria and Qatar for provision of Super Mushshak aircraft and expressed confidence that it would get contracts from other countries too in near future.

The committee appreciated the chairman over PAC capabilities and achievements and assured its full support in future endeavors.

Later the committee visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Headquarters and held meeting with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

The committee during the meeting considered the Bill tilted The Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2016 at length and approved unanimously.

The Chief of Air Staff also briefed the committee over the importance responsibilities and future challenges of Pakistan Air Force. APP/Web Desk

