RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahadur Ranges near Attock to witness Pak-Jordan joint exercise “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1”, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The ISPR said It was a two weeks long joint counter terrorism training event to share experience of both armies. Speaking on the occasion, the army chief congratulated the participants on successful conduct of the exercise and appreciated high standards of professional competence displayed by the troops.

He said that conduct of such joint exercises helps improving professional expertise in conducting CT operations.

The COAS said that nature and character of war has changed where direct conflict has gone an un-preferred choice. "While Pakistan Armed Forces are fully trained and ready for response to full spectrum threat, our achievements in counter terrorism operations are being taken as successful case studies," he said.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism and is now in consolidation phase. "Such engagements are source of mutual sharing, learning and benefit"

He thanked Jordanian Army and the contingent for their participation in this first special forces collaboration and expressed his desire to continue this engagement.

