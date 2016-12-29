Putin says Syrian regime, rebels have signed truce deal

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced that the Syrian regime and rebels had signed a ceasefire deal and agreed to start peace talks.

Putin said in televised comments that Damascus and the bulk of the armed opposition had signed a document on a ceasefire in Syria and also an announcement on their readiness to start peace negotiations.

"Three documents have been signed. The first is a document between the Syrian government and armed opposition for a ceasefire on the territory of Syria," Putin said at a meeting with his defence and foreign ministers.

"The second document is a set of measures to verify the ceasefire. The third document is an announcement of their readiness to start peace talks."

The truce deal will go into effect from midnight, Russia´s defence minister Sergei Shoigu said, with the Syrian military announcing that it was gearing up to halt all operations.

Shoigu said the rebel groups that have signed up to the ceasefire comprise some 62,000 fighters and that negotiations had been going on for two months to secure the truce.

Syria´s opposition National Coalition announced that it backed a nationwide ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia that will take effect from midnight.

As a result of the ceasefire deal, Putin said that Russia would now reduce its forces in Syria, while insisting that Moscow would maintain its support for the Syrian government.

"I agree with the proposal from the defence ministry for the reduction of our military presence in Syria," Putin said, without giving any more details on the move.

Syria army, opposition confirm nationwide truce from midnight

Syria´s army said Thursday it would halt all military operations from midnight, under a deal brokered by Russia and Turkey, with the opposition National Coalition announcing support for the agreement.

"The general command of the armed forces announces a complete halt to all hostilities on Syrian territory from the zero hour of December 30th," Syria´s army said in a statement carried on state television.

It added that the halt excluded combat against the Islamic State group and the former Al-Qaeda affiliate previously known as Al-Nusra Front, now rebranded the Fateh al-Sham Front.

Syria´s leading opposition National Coalition body, a political entity based in Turkey, confirmed its support for the truce.

"The National Coalition expresses support for the agreement and urges all parties to abide by it," spokesman Ahmed Ramadan told AFP.

He said key rebel groups including the powerful Ahrar al-Sham and Army of Islam factions had signed the ceasefire deal, though there was no immediate confirmation from rebel officials.

The agreement comes after Syria´s government recaptured the country´s second city Aleppo from rebels, in the worst blow to opposition forces since the war began.

The ceasefire will be the first nationwide halt in fighting since a week-long truce from September 12-19 that collapsed after several incidents of violence.

A previous truce was implemented in February, with both of those deals organised by Russia and the United States.

Today´s agreement is the first nationwide ceasefire brokered with the involvement of Turkey, a backer of the Syrian opposition.

Russia is a key supporter of Syria´s President Bashar al-Assad and began a military intervention in support of his government in September 2015.

Despite backing opposing sides in the conflict, and a souring of relations after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane last year, Ankara and Moscow have worked increasingly closely on Syria.

They jointly brokered a ceasefire for Aleppo this month that allowed the last remaining rebels and civilians in the city´s east to leave to opposition territory elsewhere.

More than 310,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with protests against Assad´s government.

