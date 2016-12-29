KARACHI: After the deregulation, CNG pump owners in Sindh grabbed the first opportunity and hiked the price up to Rs 3.5 per litre putting more burden on the consumers.

The CNG owners have formed a cartel since the new mechanism was implemented. After the hike, the new price would be between 70 to 71 rupees per litre.

The masses have shown resentment on the increase.

Earlier this month on December 20, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources approved the deregulation of prices of CNG, following which the station owners were authorised to set their own prices.

The ministry issued a notice to CNG owners stating that prices are no longer regulated by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and the CNG station owners are free to decide and set their own prices.

