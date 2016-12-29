KARACHI: National and international flights were delayed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to heavy fog in the adjacent areas of the airport early on Thursday.

According to the Flight Inquiry, nine national and international flights were disrupted due to heavy fog in the port city.

Thick mist covered the areas adjacent to airport signal to Malir Halt and from Malir 15 to Quaidabad and Steel Town.

Super Highway also remained in the grip of heavy fog for over two hours in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Met Office, fog reduced visibility to 160 meter from airport signal at Shahrah-e-Faisal to Malir Halt, while it was recorded 100 meter at National Highway from Malir Halt to Quaidabad and Steel Town.

Road traffic was also badly hit at Super Highway near DHA City due to zero visibility.

