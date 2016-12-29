Israel's Attorney General has ordered police to open a criminal investigation in two unspecified matters involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Channel 10 television said on Wednesday.

When asked, a Justice Ministry spokeswoman declined to respond to the report.

Netanyahu has in the past denied wrongdoing in the purchase of submarines from Germany, where media have reported a potential conflict of interest involving his lawyer.

The Channel 10 report said one of the two cases that Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit had been examining was not known to the public.

