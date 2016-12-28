NEW YORK: According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, failure to tackle corruption in Pakistan and Afghanistan has resulted in vicious conflicts in the neighbouring countries.

The 2015 edition of Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index ranked countries from an index of 100 with regard to corruption. The higher the index, the more it is indicative that there is less corruption in the country. If a state scores below 50, then it means that corruption is a serious problem in the country.

Poor ranking is indicative of a country's failure to punish the corrupt and hold its powerful accountable for corruption. It is also a sign that the country's public institutions are not catering to the needs of the citizens as well as signs of prevalent bribery.

67% of the countries in the Asia-Pacific scored less than 50. The report pointed out that Pakistan and Afghanistan's failure to tackle corruption is feeding 'ongoing, vicious conflicts'. The report also slammed China's approach towards tackling corruption, terming it 'prosecutorial' and stating that it will not be enough to serve as a remedy.

With regard to Cambodia and Bangladesh, the report states that ambitious promises by governments of both countries have not come to fruition as authorities in both states are aggravating the worsening corruption level by clamping down on the civil society. Meanwhile, the report states that Indian and Sri Lankan governments are not living up to their promises of tackling the menace.

Denmark took the top spot for the second time in a row while North Korea and Somalia were the worst performers. Both North Korea and Somalia scored eight points each, the lowest of the group.

"High levels of press freedom; access to budget information so the public knows where money comes from and how it is spent; high levels of integrity among people in power; and judiciaries that don’t differentiate between rich and poor, and that are truly independent from other parts of government," are some of the characteristics of the top performers, such as Denmark, according to the report.

Senegal, UK and Greece have improved a lot over the past four years while the opposite can be said about Libya, Brazil, Austria, Turkey and Spain, whose numbers have declined.

