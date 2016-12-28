LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday nullified the direct-to-home (DTH) bidding process and declared that a broadcaster can also be a distributor as well.

While announcing the reserved verdict, Justice Aisha A Malik, ordered that sub clause 3 of Clause 12 of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) rules was unlawful hence nullified.

In November, the LHC had restrained the Pemra from holding the DTH bidding but the authority approached the Supreme Court arguing that if the bidding was not held, foreign investors will go back to their countries, and there will be great loss to Pemra as well.

Then, the apex court conditionally allowed the Pemra to initiate the bidding process of DTH licences but held (DTH) licence subject to final decision of the LHC of granting the said licences.

Some media houses had challenged the Pemra rules terming them discriminatory.

The regulator proceeded with the auction process, which fetched the national exchequer around Rs14.7 billion.

The successful bidders for the three licences were MAG Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Lahore, with the bid of Rs4.91 billion, Star Times Pakistan Communications Pvt Ltd, Islamabad, with Rs4.90bn, and Shahzad Sky Pvt Ltd, Islamabad, which bid Rs4.89bn.

