PM questions predecessors for ‘pushing country into darkness’

CHASHMA: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday criticizing the previous governments for pushing the country into darkness of load-shedding, said "Those responsible must be questioned over their grave negligence".

"They must be asked for bringing in an era of darkness in Pakistan and giving the nation a curse of 18-hour electricity load-shedding a day," the Prime Minister said in his address at the inauguration of Chashma-III nuclear power plant, completed with the assistance of China.

The Prime Minister said an uninterrupted supply of electricity was a lifeline for the continuity of industrial activity in the country, which suffered a severe setback due to power crisis.

Nawaz Sharif said the country was now coming out of its troubled times with the completion of development projects on full pace with the help of an improved economy and law & order situation.

He said since everything was moving towards the right direction, all the political sit-ins and agitation were simply useless.

"Do not create hurdles and put Pakistan’s interests ahead of your personal ones," he asked the politicians.

He said such attempts were meant to interrupt the journey of progress and urged political parties to rise above mutual differences and work for the interest of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif said ending load-shedding was the government’s top priority and termed completion of Chashma-III nuclear power plant another milestone achieved towards zero load-shedding.

"The commitment to rid the nation of electricity load-shedding by 2018 will be fulfilled Inshallah, for which I am personally overseeing the power projects."

The Prime Minister said Chashma-III project was a reflection of a solid foundation of friendship between Pakistan and China.

He felicitated the nation on completion of the project, which besides adding 340 megawatts electricity to the national grid would also contribute to development of the region.

He recalled that the agreement on Chashma-I power project was concluded during his earlier tenure before he was ousted by Gen. Musharraf.

Nawaz Sharif said the government would fulfill needs of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in its projects and also thanked China Atomic Energy Commission, China National Nuclear Commission and Exim Bank for providing financial and technical support.

He invited Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s power sector and assured them of the government’s fullest assistance.

He said Pakistan and China being close friends were collaborating in diverse areas, such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and infrastructure projects.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that the government, with Chinese assistance, was building highways in Balochistan, constructing a modern airport in Gwadar and upgrading the railways system.

He said power projects were being built in all provinces, adding that there was tremendous potential for Sino-Pak collaboration in energy sector.

The prime minister lauded the services of staffers of Chashma- III power project and announced a two-month bonus with their salaries in recognition of their hard work.

Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem said the environment-friendly Chashma nuclear projects were in accordance with the international safety standards.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali and Director General Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen Mazhar Jameel were present on the occasion.

