MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone disclosed that her upcoming Hollywood debut film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage will release in India first before anywhere else in the world.

The actress made the announcement via a tweet and claimed that she was proud of the fact that the movie will be released in her home country before anywhere else in the world.

The action-packed trailer paints a clear picture of what the movie would be like. Plenty of action in there Xander Cage style, with Diesel jumping off of planes, firing shots left, right and center as well as indulging in fierce hand-to-hand combats.

In the movie, Xander Cage is tasked to retrieve a device which controls every military satellite in the world from a group of four dangerous terrorists. In doing so, the lethal agent needs a team of his own composed of eccentric individuals. Padukone, who plays a huntress in the movie, also joins Cage's team.

This will be Deepika's first ever Hollywood venture. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has already made it big in Hollywood thanks mainly to her hit TV series Quantico.

