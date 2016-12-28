KANPUR: A train derailed in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday injuring over 40 people, police and rail officials said, the latest such accident in recent weeks that has raised concerns about the safety of the ageing rail network.

The train derailed near Kanpur early in the morning, according to the railway ministry.

India's creaking railway system is the world's fourth largest. It runs 11,000 trains a day, including 7,000 passenger trains carrying more than 20 million people.

But it has a poor safety record, with thousands of people dying in accidents every year, including in train derailments and collisions.

0



0







Train crash near Kanpur injures over 40 was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175063-Train-crash-near-Kanpur-injures-over-40/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Train crash near Kanpur injures over 40" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175063-Train-crash-near-Kanpur-injures-over-40.