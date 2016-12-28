DUBAI: A Dubai-based Pakistani ex-pat has come up with a unique gift for Bollywood's Salman Khan--a number plate bearing the Sultan actor's birthday, 27/12.

The number plate was not a cheap affair, though. It cost Salman Khan's Pakistani fan, Malik, 11,400 AED 11,400. However, Malik not only wants to gift it to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, he also wants Salman to sell it further for charity.

It was also not easy for Malik to get access to a number plate which featured the Bollywood superstar's birthday. Hence, he had to be on the hunt for the number plate and keep in touch with the Riads and Transport Authority (RTA) for the specific number plate.

"I was in modelling before becoming an entrepreneur. When I was a model, I used to give all my income to my mother who used to donate it to the needy people. So I was always into charity. As soon as the R series number plate came into existence, I was sure that the S series number plate with four digits will be out soon. Since then I was constantly following up with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for this particular number plate."

According to Malik, he has previously met Salman Khan when the Bollywood superstar showed up as the Pakistani was waiting for his car in the valet parking. He told Salman his favourite movies of the Bollywood actor were Partner and Wanted.

The Pakistani fan mentioned that the most inspiring thing about Salman was his charity organisation Being Human.

"Salman Khan's Being Human is what inspires me. In fact, I still remember when I heard about the brand and its cause for the first time, I went to the store and purchased Being Human T-shirts in bulk. I also wish that Salman autographs those T-shirts for me and I can sell them and raise even more money for charity," he said.

