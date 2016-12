MELBOURNE: Rain delayed the scheduled start to day three in the second Australia-Pakistan Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Covers were protecting the wicket and pitch surrounds, with more rain forecast during the morning.

Pakistan will resume at 310 for six with Azhar Ali unbeaten on 139 and Mohammad Amir not out 28.

0



0







Rain delays day three in 2nd Australia-Pakistan Test was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/175046-Rain-delays-day-three-in-2nd-Australia-Pakistan-Test/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rain delays day three in 2nd Australia-Pakistan Test" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/175046-Rain-delays-day-three-in-2nd-Australia-Pakistan-Test.