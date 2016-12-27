PEARL HARBOR, United States: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Barack Obama were to make a joint pilgrimage to the site of the Pearl Harbor attack on Tuesday to celebrate "the power of reconciliation."

The Japanese attack on an unsuspecting US fleet moored at Pearl Harbor turned the Pacific into a cauldron of conflict -- more than 2,400 were killed and a reluctant America was drawn into World War II.

Abe is not the first Japanese leader to visit Hawaii since the war to pay homage, but he has invested poignant symbolism in choosing to see the wreck of the USS Arizona, which lost 1,177 crew members.

The meeting between the two leaders comes as Obama prepares to leave office and with Abe leading Japan into uncharted waters, after remarks by incoming US president Donald Trump clouded US-Japanese relations.

The US president-elect has declared his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, effectively killing a major trade deal that Obama championed and that Abe put at the heart of his economic strategy.

And, at least on the campaign trail, Trump has also called into question the US security guarantees that shielded Japan through the Cold War and later through the rise of an increasingly confident China.

The two leaders were to hold their last bilateral meeting in the morning before heading by boat to the white-walled memorial positioned over the sunken Arizona, still lying in the clear blue waters of the harbor.

