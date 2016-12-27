LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Carrie Fisher -- best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" saga -- died Tuesday, days after suffering a massive heart attack on a transatlantic flight, according to a family statement given to People magazine.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement on behalf of Fisher´s daughter.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital.

The daughter of showbiz veteran Debbie Reynolds and entertainer Eddie Fisher, Fisher was brought up in the sometimes tumultuous world of film, theatre and television.

0



0







´Star Wars´ actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60 was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 27, 2016 and was last updated on December 27, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174853-Star-Wars-actress-Carrie-Fisher-dead-at-60/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "´Star Wars´ actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174853-Star-Wars-actress-Carrie-Fisher-dead-at-60.