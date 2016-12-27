TOBA TEK SINGH : As many as 32 persons have lost their lives while more than 20 were still in hospitals after consuming toxic liquor on Sunday, Geo News reported on Monday.

State run Associated Press of Pakistan news agency quoted the District Coordination Officer Amir Ejaz Akbar as saying that 20 patients were being treated at DHQ hospital and Allied hospital Faisalabad.

over hundred people were affected after consuming toxic liquor on the occasion of Christmas.

Medical Superintendent at the District Headquarters Hospital said at least 149 persons were affected by the liquor last night and many recovered after treatment.





Meanwhile,City police registered case and launched crackdown against toxic liquor sellers in the district. Some suspects were rounded up as well,said police sources.

