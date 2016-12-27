SOCHI: Russian rescuers working round the clock have found the main black box from the Syria bound military plane that crashed into the Black Sea with 92 people on board authorities said Tuesday.

The defence ministry said the box which could provide vital clues as to why the Tu 154 jet crashed was discovered early Tuesday only 1 600 metres from the shore and 17 metres under the surface.

The equipment was in satisfactory condition and experts in Moscow are now examining its data the ministry said in a later statement.

The Tu 154 jet whose passengers included more than 60 members of the internationally renowned Red Army Choir was heading to Russia s military airbase in Syria on Sunday when it went down off the coast of Sochi shortly after take off.

Investigators have yet to confirm the cause of the crash but officials have said that an act of terror was not being considered as a possible explanation.

The discovery of the black box comes as searchers scramble to recover bodies and remaining debris from the aircraft in an operation involving divers deepwater machines helicopters and drones.

The defence ministry said that five plane fragments including part of the fuselage and engine were found overnight 30 metres (98 feet) underwater at around 1 700 metres from the shore.

Searchers later found an additional three fragments including landing gear and a portion of the engine the ministry said.

