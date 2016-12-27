Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: Former president of Pakistan Asif Zardari on Tuesday announced that he and his son Bilawal Bhutto would contest elections and take part in parliamentary politics.

“I would contest elections from Nawabshah on my sister’s seat and chairman Bilawal would contest from Larkana,” said the co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Addressing a huge rally, on occasion of Benazir Bhutto’s ninth death anniversary, Zardari said he is not afraid of Supreme Court-appointed NAB chief.

“Bilawal’s demands are democratic, we don’t want to topple the government but would present our case before the Parliament and the courts, he said.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif’s royal style of rule, the former president warned him saying we will spare this Mughal emperor rule. "We took all the decisions with consensus but you are changing the Constitution," he said.

Bilawal threatens to launch 'political long march'

Addressing the huge crowd near the burial places of his mother and grandfather, Bilawal said he would launch a “political long march” against the government to get his demands met.

“We have started preparations for the long march, and I will tour entire country to get my demands met,” he said referring to the four demands he had presented before the death anniversary of his mother and threatened to launch a protest movement.

The young chairman, however, didn’t give specific plan for the protest as political pundits were expecting.

Bhutto accused Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan of threatening the Supreme Court of Pakistan and holding meetings with leaders of banned organizations.

“N-League government has failed on every front,” he said and alleged that the prime minister had accommodated facilitators of terrorists in his cabinet.

“Mian Sahib! if something happens tomorrow you will leave the country, but the 200 million people have to live here,” he said addressing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Ruling party reacts to Bilawal, Zardari criticism

The ruling party welcomed Zardari’s decision to join the parliament but took an exception to both the chairman and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party for the criticism of the government.

Talal Chaudhry said one cannot become a Bhutto by just adding Bhutto to their name.

