Interior Minister briefs PM on internal securityBy APPDecember 27, 2016Latest : National
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on internal security.
The interior minister also apprised him about his recent visit to Torkham, Afghan Border, Karachi operation and political issues.
He briefed the prime minister that Rs 70 billion were being spent by the government to raise wings of civil armed forces for effective border management and internal security.