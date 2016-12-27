ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on internal security.

The interior minister also apprised him about his recent visit to Torkham, Afghan Border, Karachi operation and political issues.

He briefed the prime minister that Rs 70 billion were being spent by the government to raise wings of civil armed forces for effective border management and internal security.

0



0







Interior Minister briefs PM on internal security was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 27, 2016 and was last updated on December 27, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174839-Interior-Minister-briefs-PM-on-internal-security/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Interior Minister briefs PM on internal security" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174839-Interior-Minister-briefs-PM-on-internal-security.