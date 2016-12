ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) chief Fazalur Rehman called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, both the leaders discussed current political situation besides other matters of national interest.

They also discussed the federal government’s development schemes in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

0



0







Fazl, Nawaz discuss development in KP, Balochistan was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 27, 2016 and was last updated on December 27, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174838-Fazl-Nawaz-discuss-development-in-KP-Balochistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Fazl, Nawaz discuss development in KP, Balochistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174838-Fazl-Nawaz-discuss-development-in-KP-Balochistan.