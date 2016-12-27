LARKANA: The deadline Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) set for accepting four demands put forward by Bilawal Bhutto in October ended today without moving the ruling PML-N a inch.

Addressing a rally to commemorate the Karsaz victims, Bilawal had presented his four-point charter of demands, and warned the federal government to fulfil it or else they will march on Islamabad from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on December 27, 2016, the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

The four demands were: Constitution of parliamentary national security committee for overseeing implementation of National Action Plan against terrorism on countrywide basis, adoption by parliament of the opposition-presented bill to investigate the Panama Papers’ scandal naming the family of the prime minister, appointment of full-time foreign minister of the country, and implementation of the resolutions on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project adopted by the All Parties’ Conference convened by former president Asif Ali Zardari to allay the reservations at the national level on implementation of CPEC projects.

Since then the PML-N leaders have been giving signals that they are reviewing the demands but nothing has moved beyond this.

Failing to get the demands met, a meeting of PPP Central Executive Committee is scheduled to be held before the rally to decide the future course of action. The arrival of ex-president Asif Zardari has made the event all the more important, who would address the rally later today. Upon his arrival last Friday after living in exile for over-a-year, Zardari promised to give a surprise on Dec 27.



A large number of people from all over the country and PPP leaders have gathered at the Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay homage to the slain leader, who was killed nine years ago in a gun and bomb attack claimed by the Taliban.

