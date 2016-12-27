MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest blockbuster Dangal overtook Salman Khan's Sultan, after the former's movie broke into the Rs 100 crore club as box office numbers came in at the third day.

Aamir Khan is a relentless actor and outdoes not only his competitors but himself too. After collecting Rs 29.78 crore and Rs 34.82 crore on Friday and Saturday, Dangal witnessed a big surge in business when it raked in 42.35 crore on Sunday, taking the total tally to Rs 106.95 crore on the third day. This amount happens to be Rs 1.42 crore more than Sultan's three-day figures.

These numbers are astounding for Aamir Khan, whose previous four movies Ghajini, Pk, 3 idiots and Dhoom 3 have also made it to the Rs 100 crore club. Dangal happens to be the fifth Aamir Khan movie which has grossed Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Dangal is the real life story of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The movie also tells the story of his daughters Geeta and Babita.

