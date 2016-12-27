SUKKUR: Senator and former Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Sherry Rehman, was boarded to the wrong flight by the Pakistan International Airlines, on Tuesday.

Sherry disclosed the news via a tweet on Tuesday that she had been boarded to the wrong ATR which was headed to Multan instead of her intended destination, which was Sukkur. The senior PPP leader also took a picture of the aircraft and included it in her tweet.

As can be seen in the tweet above, Sherry was boarded on the right flight by the airline officials after the blunder.

The national flag carrier has been receiving flak ever since the Dec. 7 air crash of PK-661 in which 47 passengers were killed when the aircraft crashed into a mountain at Havelia, when it was on its way to Islamabad from Chitral. Prominent singer-turned-evangelist Junaid Jamshed was also among the ill-fated passengers with his wife Neha Junaid.

0



0







PIA boards Sherry Rehman, other PPP leaders on the wrong flight was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 27, 2016 and was last updated on December 27, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174828-PIA-boards-Sherry-Rehman-on-the-wrong-flight/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PIA boards Sherry Rehman, other PPP leaders on the wrong flight" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174828-PIA-boards-Sherry-Rehman-on-the-wrong-flight.