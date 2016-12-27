GORING-ON-THAMES: It was strangely muted when George Michael, as part of the British pop duo Wham!, took the stage at the Workers Gymnasium in Beijing in April 1985, recalled one of those who attended that now legendary first Western pop act in Communist China.

Around 15,000 concert-goers watched Michael and bandmate Andrew Ridgeley sing hits such as "Careless Whisper" and "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" – as police grimly stared at them.

"I'd never seen so many police in my life," Mao Danqing, a now well-known Chinese writer who attended the concert, told Reuters on Monday.

The security presence was so intimidating people were too timid to make any noise during the songs, Mao said.

"When you see that many police you feel terrified. Everyone sat in separate sections and each section had police lined up in front, facing the crowd," Mao said.

Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his home in England on Sunday. He was 53.

'He changed China'

Despite the tense atmosphere, the Beijing concert has since become legendary among China's rock royalty.

“They certainly had an impact on China,” said Kaiser Kuo, the front man of a popular Chinese metal band in the 1980s called the Tang Dynasty.

"Everyone knew Wham! songs, even people who would go on to play music that diverged starkly from pop."

Chinese took to social media on Monday to mourn Michael, whose 1984 hit "Careless Whisper" was particularly popular in China.

"That performance marked the beginning of China's opening up its gate (to Western music)," said one user. "He changed China!"

Michael said in music video for the release of Wham!'s single "Freedom" in 1985 that "nobody had any idea what to expect from Chinese audiences".

"I did feel that although we were very privileged to actually be put in the position, that we were acting as ambassadors of a sort."

