SOKE: People who knew Mevlut Altintas, the 22-year-old gunman from the Turkish town of Soke who killed the Russian envoy Andrei Karlov, remembered him as a 'calm, respectful' boy who stayed to himself most of the time.

The sharply-dressed, clean shaven gunman shocked the world when he shot Russian envoy Andrei Karlov at an Ankara art gallery a couple of days ago and proceeded to chant angry slogans as people fled from the place. Images of Altintas brandishing a weapon and chanting angrily as the corpse of the Russian ambassador could be seen in the background, went viral over the internet instantly.

"Don’t forget Aleppo! Don’t forget Syria!" shouted Mevlut after killing the Russian envoy, before turning his gun on shocked onlookers and injuring three. However, people from Soke who used to know Altintas, described him as a respectful, calm boy.

"I have always admired their son," said a neighbour of the family. "He was respectful and calm, a very nice young man. When the police arrived at the door, we assumed he had been killed on duty and they were here to tell the family of his martyrdom. The mother was devastated when she heard," disclosed the neighbour.

Turkey has been in a fragile state over the past couple of years, with the state dealing with attacks from Kurdish rebels, Islamic State terrorists and what it alleges, conspiracies from the Gulen network.

Turkish President Erdogan had blamed the Gulen network for having a hand in the assassination of Andrei Karlov in a move to hamper ties between Russia and Turkey.

