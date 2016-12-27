MELBOURNE: Pakistan were 232 for four at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 112 with Asad Shafiq not out 48 when rain sent the players from the field for an early lunch.

It was Azhar´s 12th Test century and third against Australia.



Earlier, rain stopped play midway through the extended opening session on the second day.

0



0







Pakistan 232-4 at lunch in 2nd Australia Test was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 27, 2016 and was last updated on December 27, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174816-Pakistan-232-4-at-lunch-in-2nd-Australia-Test/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan 232-4 at lunch in 2nd Australia Test" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174816-Pakistan-232-4-at-lunch-in-2nd-Australia-Test.