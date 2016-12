MELBOURNE: Rain stopped play midway through the extended opening session on the second day in the Australia-Pakistan second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Opening batsman Azhar Ali was four runs short of his century at the time of the interruption, with Asad Shafiq not out at 24 and Pakistan on 192 for four.

