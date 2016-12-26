LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday called the National Accountability Bureau's plea bargain scheme a fraud and said such offers are made to to unscrupulous elements with a punishment in law abiding societies.

According to Geo News, the chief minister called for review of NAB's law which he said was introduced by a dictator, without naming Gen (retd) Pervaiz Mushraff.

He said only a small amount of embezzled money could be recovered by striking plea bargain deals. Earlier in the day, PTI chairman Imran Khan called on NAB chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry to step down for what he said his failure to curb corruption.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has also opposed the NAB's plea bargaining and went on to say that chief of anti-corruption body should be appointed by Supreme Court of Pakistan, a demand which Imran Khan also supported in his media talk.

The NAB has faced strong criticism after it emerged last week that that it had accepted plea bargain request of Mushtaq Raisani, a top government official, for Rs2 billion. The NAB had put the corruption figure of Raisani at Rs42 billion after recovery of a huge amount of cash from his residence earlier this year.

