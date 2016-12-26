ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday called on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry to step down from his office, days after the anti-corruption watchdog drew criticism by striking a plea bargain deal with a bureaucrat from Balochistan to settle a case of massive corruption.

Speaking to the media, Khan said the NAB chairman should resign since he had failed to curb corruption in the country.

He agreed with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who thinks NAB chief should be appointed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The PTI chairman once against criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for what he said lying before parliament and the Supreme Court, requesting the court to resume hearing of the Panama Papers case without any delay.

Reacting to government’s decision to give regulatory bodies under line ministries, he said the PTI would go to the court against the move.

The former cricket hero said he would wait for PPP’s decision which its leadership intends to announce on December 27 with regard to anti-government protests.

