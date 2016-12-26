Pakistan’s flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi does not mince his words when it comes to giving his opinion.

Afridi’s all-or-nothing approach to batting may have earned him huge following across the world but he has sparked many controversies for speaking in a very direct and honest way.

Former cricketers and fans have been calling on the cricket authorities to give a farewell match to Afridi ever since he was sidelined from team after poor performance in World T20 earlier this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board, however has so far ignored the calls.

On Monday, when a reporter asked him to comment on the much-debated issue of the farewell match, Afridi said: “After playing for 20 years, I am not going to beg them for a match”. That's is not my level.

He said that he has played cricket for the people of Pakistan and not for the cricket board.

