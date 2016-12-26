PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa: Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar negotiated a potentially tricky morning as South Africa reached 92 for no wicket at lunch on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at St George´s Park.

Cook made 52 not out and Elgar was unbeaten on 39 after newly-appointed full-time South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bat on a well-grassed pitch.

The expectation was that there would be some life for the seam bowlers early on but neither batsman was seriously troubled on a slow surface which offered minimal sideways movement.

Sri Lanka picked three specialist seam bowlers and only one specialist spinner in veteran left-armer Rangana Herath but none of the three seamers looked threatening.

Cook and Elgar made a cautious start and it took them 18 overs to reach 50 but they picked up the scoring as the morning progressed.

Cook reached his half-century shortly before lunch off 102 balls with seven fours.

