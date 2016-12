MOSCOW: Russian divers on Monday found the main body of the military plane that crashed in the Black Sea with 92 people onboard, an official told Russian news agencies.

"Divers... have found the fuselage of the plane that crashed yesterday in the Black Sea," agencies quoted a member of the emergency ministry´s Sochi-based search and rescue team as saying.

