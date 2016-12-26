It’s been repeated countless times now, and almost everyone is aware of the phrase “consuming a balanced diet is very important for health” or something along those lines. But how many times have you heard the exact elements of this so-called ‘balanced diet’? Apparently, not enough times as most people are still unaware about the whole logic behind it.

Without getting into why you need to eat healthy (you should already know that by now), this article will explain the precise nutrients that a balanced diet should consist of on a daily basis. Let's have a look.

The Fuel: Protein and Carbohydrates



With the help of protein, the human body builds cells, carries oxygen, fights infection, and breaks down food into energy. Eggs, fish, chicken, and meat are all protein-rich foods. On the other hand, carbs are equally important as they provide fuel for the body. In fact, carbs are actually the most essential source of energy for the body. Pasta, rice, bread, and potatoes are all healthy sources of carbs.

The Essentials: Calcium and Iron



Calcium and Iron are the essential nutrients that have a deeper influence on the body. You may have heard that Calcium helps in building bones and healthy teeth. But that’s only the beginning of Calcium’s benefits. If you consume foods enriched with Calcium, such as milk, broccoli, and spinach, the nutrient will also help in strengthening heart function, nerves, and muscles. Similarly, Iron is important for the promotion of healthy blood that carries oxygen to the cells in your body. Iron can be found in abundance in red meat, beans, nuts, and liver.

The F-Factor: Folate and Fiber



Without the ‘F-Factor’, the cells of the body can grow weaker whereas the metabolism can also suffer. As such, it is important to maintain appropriate levels of Folate and Fiber in the diet through foods such as kidney beans, lentils, and seeds. What’s more, consuming Fiber from healthy sources such as the ones mentioned above, prevents risks of heart disease and cancer later on in life.

The Vitamins: A and C



The vitamins, both A and C, are helpful in preventing infection, keeping the skin healthy, boosting immunity, and speeding up muscle recovery. Several types of vegetables and fruits are healthy sources of these vitamins, including cabbage, carrots, oranges, tomatoes, etc.

How to Incorporate All of These into Your Diet



Needless to say, a diet that contains each of these nutrients provides wholesome nourishment and is the best way to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But how exactly does one incorporate all of these nutrients into their meals? The easiest way to do that is to consume milk on a regular basis. This is because milk carries almost all of these in abundance. If you take a look at the Nutrition Facts present on the back of Olper’s Milk’s packaging, you’ll see that it carries sufficient levels of protein, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins, as well as calcium and iron. And one glass from time to time is more than enough to fill you up with all of these healthy nutrients.

Regardless of how you include these nutrients in your diet, it goes without saying that they all constitute to form the foundation of a healthy and wholesome lifestyle.

