ISLAMABAD: The progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be reviewed during the upcoming meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), scheduled to be held on December 29 in Beijing.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal is in Beijing to lead the Pakistani delegation while the Chinese side would be led by Vice Chairman of National Development and Reform (NDRC).

On the invitation of the federal government, the chief ministers of all provinces are expected to attend the meeting.

In upcoming JCC, the progress on various projects of CPEC will be reviewed and new projects will be discussed, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Before JCC, there would be a meeting of senior officials of both countries on December 28.

Talking about the objectives of the upcoming JCC, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was the biggest project of regional cooperation in the world and the progress on this project has made Pakistan’s friends happy and enemies worried.

He was of the view that this national project should not be politicized as the success of this project depends on unity and commitment.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman should avoid to call CPEC as the project of one province, adding all provinces will get equal benefit from this project.

Talking about Western route he said that 650 km from Gwadar to Surab has already been completed and has became functional within a short span of time, which will help to uplift the socio-economic lives of the under developed areas of the Balochistan.

He said that the road from Burhan to D.I .Khan would be completed by 2018 and two lane road from D.I.Khan to Zhob has also been approved.

The minister further said that the industrial zones will be established with the consultation of all the provinces, adding that Gwadar projects would be discussed with the China officials in meeting.

There are number of investors who want to invest in Gwadar Industrial Zone said the minister and added that the work on energy projects is in full swing and electricity will be produced from Thar coal for the first time in last 70 years.

