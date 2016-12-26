-
Iran offers to provide buses for public transport systemBy APPDecember 26, 2016Latest : Business
ISLAMABAD: Iran has offered to provide modern buses to improve public transport in Pakistan, especially in Sindh province.
According to Radio Tehran report, Iranian Consul General Mehdi Sobhani made the offer in a meeting with Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Nasir Hussain Shah.
The minister lauded the CG for offering assistance in various transport-related projects and offering to provide 200 modern buses to improve public transport in the city.
He said provision of a modern transport system to the people was a priority of the government and efforts were underway on various projects in this regard.
The Iranian diplomat also invited the minister to bring along officials of the transport department to Iran on an exposure visit to witness the modern urban transport system operating in Tehran.